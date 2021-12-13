Brokerages Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.27). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genius Sports.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $11,998,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GENI opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.