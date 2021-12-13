Brokerages Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

NASDAQ COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.90. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $561.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

