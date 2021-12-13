Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $630.55.

Shares of AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

