Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $439,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $626.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,083. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.00 and a 1 year high of $644.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.10 and a 200-day moving average of $501.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

