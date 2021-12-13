Brightworth Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brightworth raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

VLO traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,994. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.