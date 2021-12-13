Brightworth Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brightworth grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 364,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.96. The stock had a trading volume of 205,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.