Brightworth Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brightworth grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.0% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $134.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $134.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

