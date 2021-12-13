Brightworth Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brightworth increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 538.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.08. The stock had a trading volume of 62,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,646. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

