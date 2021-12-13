Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $155.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

BFAM stock opened at $116.88 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average is $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

