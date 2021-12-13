Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. On average, analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

