Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. On average, analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.