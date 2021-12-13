Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,278 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

