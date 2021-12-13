Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 20,442 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3,969.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up approximately 2.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $132.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

