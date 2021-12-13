Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

BRZE opened at $68.78 on Monday. Braze has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

