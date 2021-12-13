Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of BRZE opened at $68.78 on Monday. Braze has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

