Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $68.78 on Monday. Braze has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

