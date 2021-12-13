bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BPOSY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.64.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

