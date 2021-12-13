Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

