Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EPAY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

EPAY stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

