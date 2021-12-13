Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes $246,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT opened at $75.41 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

