Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 229 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

