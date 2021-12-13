Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.