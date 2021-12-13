Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 78.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 93.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 127,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

