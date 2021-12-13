Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Yale University raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

