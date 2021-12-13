BOOM (BOOM) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $47,886.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006736 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,147,278 coins and its circulating supply is 778,116,546 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

