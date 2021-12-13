Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006953 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

