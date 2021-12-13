bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $10.41. bluebird bio shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 16,717 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

