BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.56% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

MYN opened at $14.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.