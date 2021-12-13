BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $15.70 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

