BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.