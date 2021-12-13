Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.
BDTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
