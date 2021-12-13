BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $391,580.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,545.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.28 or 0.08068731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00312783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.41 or 0.00907369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073936 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00394071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00260827 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

