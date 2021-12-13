Bitcoin Zero Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $28,315.72 and $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.97 or 0.08106852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,739.79 or 0.99982137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.