Bitcoin Gold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.15 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $716.39 million and $13.15 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $40.90 or 0.00087181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00324576 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00128874 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002970 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.