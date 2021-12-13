Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce earnings of $3.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65. Biogen posted earnings of $4.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $19.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.84 to $19.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $24.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $233.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,550. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.96 and a 200 day moving average of $308.24. Biogen has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

