Binamon Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $16.93 million and $2.53 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.49 or 0.08149127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00078468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,838.57 or 0.99835151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

