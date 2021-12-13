BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.06. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,550 shares of company stock worth $9,195,235. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.