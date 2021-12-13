Berry Data 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66,439.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001883 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $66,439.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.35 or 0.08193409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00079230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.63 or 1.00234070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00056787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

