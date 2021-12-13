Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. 340,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,202. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,430 shares of company stock worth $153,196 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

