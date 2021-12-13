Berenberg Bank Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.40 ($81.35).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €59.90 ($67.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.94. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.33. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €56.94 ($63.98) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($82.43).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

