Berenberg Bank Raises ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Price Target to €47.80

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €44.40 ($49.89) to €47.80 ($53.71) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered ASR Nederland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. ASR Nederland has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

