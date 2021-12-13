Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.78.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.98.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.