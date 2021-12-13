B&D White Capital Company LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after purchasing an additional 893,913 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $239.88 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.58 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

