B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases New Shares in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFSG opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

