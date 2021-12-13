B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New $817,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.32 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.46 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

