B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

