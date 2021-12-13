B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys 36,430 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.0% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $125.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

