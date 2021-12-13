B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires 34,903 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,903 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.62.

