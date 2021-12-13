BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7047 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

BCE has increased its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BCE has a payout ratio of 101.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

