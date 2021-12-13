Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 101,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

