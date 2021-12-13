Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,205 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.95 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

